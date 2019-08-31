All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 225 Churchill Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
225 Churchill Drive
Last updated August 31 2019 at 7:22 AM

225 Churchill Drive

225 Churchill Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

225 Churchill Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
Welcome home to this GORGEOUS, like-new rental, featuring lots of upgrades and ample space for everyone! This home has 4 bedrooms, plus an office and a flex room that can be used as an additional bedroom or game room. Granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors throughout main living areas, and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Additionally, it offers a large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet, plus a big yard with a covered patio. This neighborhood offers a community pool and fitness center, as well as walking trails. Located in the esteemed Rockwall ISD and with easy access to I-30, only minutes from shopping, dining and to Lake Ray Hubbard. Come see it before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 Churchill Drive have any available units?
225 Churchill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 225 Churchill Drive have?
Some of 225 Churchill Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 225 Churchill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
225 Churchill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 Churchill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 225 Churchill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 225 Churchill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 225 Churchill Drive offers parking.
Does 225 Churchill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 225 Churchill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 Churchill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 225 Churchill Drive has a pool.
Does 225 Churchill Drive have accessible units?
No, 225 Churchill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 225 Churchill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 225 Churchill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 225 Churchill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 Churchill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balcony
Fate Apartments with GymFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TX
Anna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXGrand Saline, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District