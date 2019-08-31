225 Churchill Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Welcome home to this GORGEOUS, like-new rental, featuring lots of upgrades and ample space for everyone! This home has 4 bedrooms, plus an office and a flex room that can be used as an additional bedroom or game room. Granite countertops, SS appliances, hardwood floors throughout main living areas, and plush carpet in the bedrooms. Additionally, it offers a large master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet, plus a big yard with a covered patio. This neighborhood offers a community pool and fitness center, as well as walking trails. Located in the esteemed Rockwall ISD and with easy access to I-30, only minutes from shopping, dining and to Lake Ray Hubbard. Come see it before it's gone!