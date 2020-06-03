All apartments in Fate
220 Oxford Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:16 AM

220 Oxford Drive

220 Oxford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

220 Oxford Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 4 bed, 2 bath plus office open concept home! Kitchen features with plenty of granite countertops, GE appliances, an island and walk in pantry. Master suite includes dual sinks, linen closet, separate shower, tub and a large walk-in closet.Cozy family room with wood burning fireplace opens to kitchen. More features include brushed nickel fixtures, covered patio, rounded corners, 2in. faux wood blinds. Study can also be used as dining, media, work out or living room. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable thermostat & more. Refrigerator included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Oxford Drive have any available units?
220 Oxford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 220 Oxford Drive have?
Some of 220 Oxford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Oxford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
220 Oxford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Oxford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 220 Oxford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 220 Oxford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 220 Oxford Drive offers parking.
Does 220 Oxford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Oxford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Oxford Drive have a pool?
No, 220 Oxford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 220 Oxford Drive have accessible units?
No, 220 Oxford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Oxford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 220 Oxford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Oxford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Oxford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
