220 Oxford Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 bed, 2 bath plus office open concept home! Kitchen features with plenty of granite countertops, GE appliances, an island and walk in pantry. Master suite includes dual sinks, linen closet, separate shower, tub and a large walk-in closet.Cozy family room with wood burning fireplace opens to kitchen. More features include brushed nickel fixtures, covered patio, rounded corners, 2in. faux wood blinds. Study can also be used as dining, media, work out or living room. Energy features include radiant barrier, programmable thermostat & more. Refrigerator included!