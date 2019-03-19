204 Charleston Lane

Amenities

204 Charleston is a spacious, single story house with an open floor plan and tons of modern amenities. The large kitchen is fully equipped with double ovens, dishwasher, stove top, island and breakfast bar. There is also an informal dining area in the kitchen. The kitchen is part of the great room, which includes a large family room with a fire place and access to the covered back patio. The great room has vaulted ceilings and a ceiling fan.



Four bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master features an en suite bathroom with walk in shower, dual vanity, tub and walk in closet. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms.



The backyard is large, low maintenance and fully fenced. This property is part of an HOA which included fantastic amenities like a clubhouse, pool, jacuzzi and gym. Two car garage.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583 x8



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,200, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.