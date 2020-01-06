All apartments in Fate
178 Charleston Lane

178 Charleston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

178 Charleston Lane, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3-2-2 home in sought after Williamsburg subdivision. Rockwall-Heath schools. Minutes from Lake Ray Hubbard. Great highway access to I-30 and George Bush. Family room with beautiful flooring. Kitchen has beautiful cabinetry, and granite countertops. Community offers resort style pool, splash playground, Olympic style lap pool and amenity center .Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

