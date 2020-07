Amenities

granite counters pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace game room

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available Now! Beautiful story & a half in Rockwall ISD. 4 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Open floorplan concept, crown molding and a wood burning fireplace in the living room. Kitchen has granite countertops, built-in microwave, range oven-electric and a large island. All bedrooms plus a study are downstairs. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual sinks, tub and separate shower. Gameroom plus a half bath upstairs. HOA included, pet is case by case basis.