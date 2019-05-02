All apartments in Fate
Last updated May 2 2019 at 1:55 PM

159 Blair Drive

159 Blair Drive · No Longer Available
Location

159 Blair Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautify like new 1 story home, 3 bed and 2 bath, fireplace and covered patio with ceiling fan. Attractive features include open floor plan with big family&living area, granite counter top and island in the kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile through the wet area, ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills, including radiant barrier, programmable TStat. Great neighborhood offers community pool, parks and more. Minutes to I30. Available by the end of April.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 Blair Drive have any available units?
159 Blair Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 159 Blair Drive have?
Some of 159 Blair Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 159 Blair Drive currently offering any rent specials?
159 Blair Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 Blair Drive pet-friendly?
No, 159 Blair Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 159 Blair Drive offer parking?
Yes, 159 Blair Drive offers parking.
Does 159 Blair Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 Blair Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 Blair Drive have a pool?
Yes, 159 Blair Drive has a pool.
Does 159 Blair Drive have accessible units?
No, 159 Blair Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 159 Blair Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 Blair Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 Blair Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 Blair Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
