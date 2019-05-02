159 Blair Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautify like new 1 story home, 3 bed and 2 bath, fireplace and covered patio with ceiling fan. Attractive features include open floor plan with big family&living area, granite counter top and island in the kitchen, Stainless Steel appliances, 2 inch blind, ceramic tile through the wet area, ENERGY STAR home designed to save energy and lower utility bills, including radiant barrier, programmable TStat. Great neighborhood offers community pool, parks and more. Minutes to I30. Available by the end of April.