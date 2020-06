Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE ! Stunning one story home with 3bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and study or office .Kitchen has stainless appliances, quartz countertop and a deep beautiful sink on a large island. Master bathroom has double sink, walk in closet and garden tub. House has a lot of upgrades with hardwood flooring, decorative lights and covered patio in the backyard.