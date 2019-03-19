119 Dustin Drive

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets fireplace microwave bathtub range

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COMING IN NOVEMBER! Nestled on .51 acre in the Sleepy Hollow Subdivision of Fate, TX, near Royse City, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study (split bedroom layout), is the one for you! The master suite includes a bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Ceramic tiled kitchen is great for preparing family meals, with a built-in microwave, glasstop range, breakfast bar and an island. The breakfast bar overlooks the family room with a cozy fireplace. Wood blinds, crown molding, tile and woodlook floors throughout. The large backyard is fenced with a storage shed and plenty of room to roam. Please call or text Darla Gray 214.907.9179 for a private tour.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.