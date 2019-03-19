All apartments in Fate
Find more places like 119 Dustin Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fate, TX
/
119 Dustin Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

119 Dustin Drive

119 Dustin Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fate
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

119 Dustin Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
range
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COMING IN NOVEMBER! Nestled on .51 acre in the Sleepy Hollow Subdivision of Fate, TX, near Royse City, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath + study (split bedroom layout), is the one for you! The master suite includes a bathroom with double vanities, garden tub, separate shower and a large walk in closet. Ceramic tiled kitchen is great for preparing family meals, with a built-in microwave, glasstop range, breakfast bar and an island. The breakfast bar overlooks the family room with a cozy fireplace. Wood blinds, crown molding, tile and woodlook floors throughout. The large backyard is fenced with a storage shed and plenty of room to roam. Please call or text Darla Gray 214.907.9179 for a private tour.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Dustin Drive have any available units?
119 Dustin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 119 Dustin Drive have?
Some of 119 Dustin Drive's amenities include pet friendly, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Dustin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
119 Dustin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Dustin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 119 Dustin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 119 Dustin Drive offer parking?
No, 119 Dustin Drive does not offer parking.
Does 119 Dustin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Dustin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Dustin Drive have a pool?
No, 119 Dustin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 119 Dustin Drive have accessible units?
No, 119 Dustin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Dustin Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Dustin Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Dustin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Dustin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fate 3 BedroomsFate Apartments with Balconies
Fate Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFate Apartments with Parking
Fate Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TX
Frisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District