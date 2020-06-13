/
3 bedroom apartments
99 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fairview, TX
23 Units Available
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd, Fairview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,698
1330 sqft
On-site amenities include a social room with shuffleboard and a resort-style pool with grilling area. Apartments have alarm systems and large utility rooms. Located between Indian Springs Road and Murray Farm Road.
14 Units Available
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail, Fairview, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,901
1477 sqft
Near Route 75. Modern community with granite countertops, dark cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. 24-hour emergency maintenance, attached garages, and private balconies or a patio.
Results within 1 mile of Fairview
Eldorado
40 Units Available
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1498 sqft
Located on 30-plus acres of land, close to both Highway 75 and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Apartments are equipped with fireplaces, granite countertops and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include gym, clubhouse, internet cafe and pool.
18 Units Available
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1472 sqft
At McKinney Pointe, our generous amenities set us apart and provide residents with a one of a kind living experience.
122 Units Available
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway, Allen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1469 sqft
Welcome to Citron Allen Station Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Allen, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Results within 5 miles of Fairview
21 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
21 Units Available
Springs at McKinney
5960 Stacy Road, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,006
1556 sqft
With impeccable attention to detail and thoughtfully designed apartment features, Springs at McKinney offers luxury living in this great Texas city.
14 Units Available
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1370 sqft
This pet-friendly property offers a yoga room, sauna, pool, and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces, garden tubs, balconies, and a pool view. Less than one mile from the shopping and dining of McKinney Marketplace.
15 Units Available
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1098 sqft
Contemporary homes with premium cabinetry and wood vinyl flooring. Community includes a resort-style pool, playground, and dog park. Easy access to US 75. Close to Mary Will Craig Park.
26 Units Available
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr, Allen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1518 sqft
Luxurious units right near Watters Creek. Homes feature 10-foot ceilings, granite counters and custom cabinetry. Enjoy a pool with spa, meeting room and entertainment area on site.
35 Units Available
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,442
1315 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
37 Units Available
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1378 sqft
Located along the Sam Rayburn Tollway and only moments from the Cinemark Allen, this community has shopping, entertainment and dining nearby. This green community features a clubhouse, 24-hour gym and pool. Hardwood flooring in units.
18 Units Available
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1301 sqft
A luxury community in the heart of Allen. Community features include a resident clubhouse, fantastic gym, and a resort-style pool. Short-term leases available. Controlled access. Modern interiors with ample space and storage.
Twin Creeks
21 Units Available
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr, Allen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,719
1262 sqft
Choose from several floor plans. Short-term leases available. Premium interior finishes and ample storage. Resort-style pool, spa and basketball court on-site. Large bark park. Ample closet space and in-unit fireplaces available.
Stonebridge Ranch
17 Units Available
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1509 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
40 Units Available
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,225
1501 sqft
Luxury living is at your fingertips at Soho Parkway Apartments in McKinney, TX. Located just seconds from the Sam Rayburn Tollway with quick access to Dallas North Tollway and U.S.
Contact for Availability
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1497 sqft
Saxon Woods offers luxurious one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in McKinney with spacious floor plans that range from 665 – 1497 square feet. Each of our units feature an open-concept layout with soaring 9 ft.
Craig Ranch
Contact for Availability
Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive, McKinney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1363 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Central Park At Craig Ranch in McKinney. View photos, descriptions and more!
36 Units Available
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd, Allen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,553
1409 sqft
Located in the top-rated Allen ISD and minutes away from popular shopping, dining, and entertainment spots, our community delivers Allen, TX living to your doorstep.
70 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,440
1520 sqft
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
1 Unit Available
1433 Park Trails Boulevard
1433 Park Trails Blvd, Princeton, TX
This newly built home in Princeton Park Trails has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 Unit Available
208 Creekwood Drive
208 Creekwood Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1798 sqft
Open concept entry immediately greets you, soaring ceilings and office or flex space right off the kitchen.
1 Unit Available
2057 Meadow Park Drive
2057 Meadow Park Drive, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1861 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Princeton ISD. Open concept kitchen and living area. Built-in microwave, electric range and oven, dishwasher. Large living area. Open patio in backyard.
1 Unit Available
1207 Juniper
1207 Juniper, Princeton, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2047 sqft
Lovely one owner LGI home built in 2017. Like new with spacious rooms letting in plenty of natural light. The fully equipped kitchen showcases granite countertops, ample storage, energy efficient appliances, tile flooring, and a pantry.
