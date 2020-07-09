917 Sycamore Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage tennis court

HERITAGE RANCH IS RESORT STYLE LIVING IN AN ACTIVE 50+ COMMUNITY! ENJOY TRAILS, GOLF, TENNIS, PICKLEBALL, CLUBHOUSE, RESTAURANT, ACTIVITIES AND MORE. Lease and Live Easy! Recently Updated! This light and open layout features high ceilings, plantation shutters and a cast stone fireplace. Neutral new paint and carpet with updated lighting! Unique layout with spacious Entry, Living and Dining Area. Kitchen features warm cabinets and granite with SS appliances. Quaint sunroom adjacent to brick & stone patio with pergola. One resident must be 50+ & children 19+ only. No smoking. Resident is responsible for $50 food min. Quarterly HOA dues are included! Come experience easy living in a fabulous community!