Fairview, TX
714 Pelican Hills Drive
714 Pelican Hills Drive

714 Pelican Hills Dr · No Longer Available
Location

714 Pelican Hills Dr, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Gorgeous home on a GOLF COURSE LOT in Heritage Ranch, a 50 + active adult gated community. No one under 19 as permanent residents. 3 bedrooms plus study. Open floor plan. Solid surface counter tops; stainless appliances including new SS refrigerator. Master bedroom $ family room overlook trees & golf course. Large covered patio overlooking the 2nd fairway. Resort style living with community amenities including indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, golf course, tennis & pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, wooded walking trails, clubs & activities. Pets on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have any available units?
714 Pelican Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have?
Some of 714 Pelican Hills Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 714 Pelican Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
714 Pelican Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 714 Pelican Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 714 Pelican Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 714 Pelican Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 714 Pelican Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 714 Pelican Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 714 Pelican Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 714 Pelican Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 714 Pelican Hills Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 714 Pelican Hills Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

