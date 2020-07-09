714 Pelican Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

Gorgeous home on a GOLF COURSE LOT in Heritage Ranch, a 50 + active adult gated community. No one under 19 as permanent residents. 3 bedrooms plus study. Open floor plan. Solid surface counter tops; stainless appliances including new SS refrigerator. Master bedroom $ family room overlook trees & golf course. Large covered patio overlooking the 2nd fairway. Resort style living with community amenities including indoor & outdoor pools, fitness center, golf course, tennis & pickle ball courts, bocce ball courts, wooded walking trails, clubs & activities. Pets on a case by case basis.