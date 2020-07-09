All apartments in Fairview
Last updated August 8 2019 at 11:19 PM

621 Lakeridge Drive

621 Lakeridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

621 Lakeridge Drive, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
basketball court
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
garage
media room
Executive Drees Custom fully furnished or unfurnished on 1.33 acre Lot. Prime location in Fairview. Close to Hwy. 75. Split formals with study. Large kitchen open to family room. Master bedroom down with nice master bathroom with built in fireplace. Upstairs features oversized bedrooms with huge gameroom and media room. Security gated entrance to driveway with lots of extra parking and a basketball court. Fresh carpet, new landscaping and new painted gate and fence all around. Don't miss out!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 621 Lakeridge Drive have any available units?
621 Lakeridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 621 Lakeridge Drive have?
Some of 621 Lakeridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and basketball court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 621 Lakeridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
621 Lakeridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 621 Lakeridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 621 Lakeridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 621 Lakeridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 621 Lakeridge Drive offers parking.
Does 621 Lakeridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 621 Lakeridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 621 Lakeridge Drive have a pool?
No, 621 Lakeridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 621 Lakeridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 621 Lakeridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 621 Lakeridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 621 Lakeridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 621 Lakeridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 621 Lakeridge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

