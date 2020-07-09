621 Lakeridge Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room parking garage media room

Executive Drees Custom fully furnished or unfurnished on 1.33 acre Lot. Prime location in Fairview. Close to Hwy. 75. Split formals with study. Large kitchen open to family room. Master bedroom down with nice master bathroom with built in fireplace. Upstairs features oversized bedrooms with huge gameroom and media room. Security gated entrance to driveway with lots of extra parking and a basketball court. Fresh carpet, new landscaping and new painted gate and fence all around. Don't miss out!!!