NEW ENGINEERING WOOD FLOOR. Beautiful stunning home located on a prime lot in The village of Fairview backing up to trees and greenbelt. This home has Granite counter tops, designed light fixture, beautiful dark cabinets, hardwood floor. Study has french doors. Master bedroom at downstairs can see through nice backyard. Two bedrooms with Jack & Jill bathroom and huge game room and 2nd living area at upstairs. Very nice. A must see.