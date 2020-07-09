All apartments in Fairview
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
416 Saddleback Drive
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:11 AM

416 Saddleback Drive

416 Saddleback Drive · No Longer Available
Location

416 Saddleback Drive, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
GOLF COURSE LOT ON 15th fairway with seating under lovely pergola IN Heritge RANCH GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB East facing patio -ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNTY THREE Bedrooms + STUDY .The front elevation features stone and brick with lovely trees,landscaping and front porch. Plantation Shutters at all windows and triple crown moldings in entry, formal dining and study. This home has high ceilings, OPEN floor plan, designer window treatments, plush carpeting, granite and tumbled marble back splash in kitchen, plus ceiling speakers in most rooms. 2 covered patios . GOLF patio has tumbled travertine stone and knee bench for extra seating HVAC 2017, Maytag SS Dish washer Sept '19. Dawson floor Plan

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 416 Saddleback Drive have any available units?
416 Saddleback Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 416 Saddleback Drive have?
Some of 416 Saddleback Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 416 Saddleback Drive currently offering any rent specials?
416 Saddleback Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 416 Saddleback Drive pet-friendly?
No, 416 Saddleback Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 416 Saddleback Drive offer parking?
Yes, 416 Saddleback Drive offers parking.
Does 416 Saddleback Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 416 Saddleback Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 416 Saddleback Drive have a pool?
No, 416 Saddleback Drive does not have a pool.
Does 416 Saddleback Drive have accessible units?
No, 416 Saddleback Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 416 Saddleback Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 416 Saddleback Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 416 Saddleback Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 416 Saddleback Drive has units with air conditioning.

