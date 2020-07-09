416 Saddleback Drive

Amenities

GOLF COURSE LOT ON 15th fairway with seating under lovely pergola IN Heritge RANCH GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB East facing patio -ACTIVE ADULT COMMUNTY THREE Bedrooms + STUDY .The front elevation features stone and brick with lovely trees,landscaping and front porch. Plantation Shutters at all windows and triple crown moldings in entry, formal dining and study. This home has high ceilings, OPEN floor plan, designer window treatments, plush carpeting, granite and tumbled marble back splash in kitchen, plus ceiling speakers in most rooms. 2 covered patios . GOLF patio has tumbled travertine stone and knee bench for extra seating HVAC 2017, Maytag SS Dish washer Sept '19. Dawson floor Plan