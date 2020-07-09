395 Bluebird Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage

Cute and charming 3 bed, 2 bath townhome in sought after Villas in the Park. Beautiful landscaped entrance. Master BR is on the 1st floor with walk-in bath and closet. Wood floors, granite, SS appliances, 42” cabinets, breakfast bar, crown molding. Community offers swimming pool, private pond, park with playground, walking trails, club house and fitness room. Minutes from entertainment, dining and all major highways. Open area at top of stairs that can function as an office or sitting area. HOA takes care of outside maintenance and yard.