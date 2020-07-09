All apartments in Fairview
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:15 AM

395 Bluebird Lane

395 Bluebird Lane · No Longer Available
Location

395 Bluebird Lane, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
Cute and charming 3 bed, 2 bath townhome in sought after Villas in the Park. Beautiful landscaped entrance. Master BR is on the 1st floor with walk-in bath and closet. Wood floors, granite, SS appliances, 42” cabinets, breakfast bar, crown molding. Community offers swimming pool, private pond, park with playground, walking trails, club house and fitness room. Minutes from entertainment, dining and all major highways. Open area at top of stairs that can function as an office or sitting area. HOA takes care of outside maintenance and yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 395 Bluebird Lane have any available units?
395 Bluebird Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 395 Bluebird Lane have?
Some of 395 Bluebird Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 395 Bluebird Lane currently offering any rent specials?
395 Bluebird Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 395 Bluebird Lane pet-friendly?
No, 395 Bluebird Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 395 Bluebird Lane offer parking?
Yes, 395 Bluebird Lane offers parking.
Does 395 Bluebird Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 395 Bluebird Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 395 Bluebird Lane have a pool?
Yes, 395 Bluebird Lane has a pool.
Does 395 Bluebird Lane have accessible units?
No, 395 Bluebird Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 395 Bluebird Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 395 Bluebird Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 395 Bluebird Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 395 Bluebird Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

