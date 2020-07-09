All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 390 Jacob Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
390 Jacob Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

390 Jacob Lane

390 Jacob Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

390 Jacob Ln, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

granite counters
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed, 2 and a half bath townhome with a large fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining!! Backyard opens up to walking trail and beautiful wooded area. Enjoy your custom kitchen with a full gas range, large pot and pan drawers, granite countertops and much more. Master suite has lovely architectural details, large shower and dual sinks! Energy Efficiency features: 12 inch+ Attic Insulation, 16+ SEER AC, Ceiling Fans, Double Pane Windows, Low E Windows, Programmable Thermostat, Radiant Barrier, Tankless Water Heater. This Townhome is located very close to AMAZING shopping, entertainment and dining at Villages at Stacy &amp;amp; Allen Outlet Mall. McKinney ISD. Yard maintenance take care by HOA, HOA fees included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 390 Jacob Lane have any available units?
390 Jacob Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 390 Jacob Lane have?
Some of 390 Jacob Lane's amenities include granite counters, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 390 Jacob Lane currently offering any rent specials?
390 Jacob Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 390 Jacob Lane pet-friendly?
No, 390 Jacob Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 390 Jacob Lane offer parking?
No, 390 Jacob Lane does not offer parking.
Does 390 Jacob Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 390 Jacob Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 390 Jacob Lane have a pool?
No, 390 Jacob Lane does not have a pool.
Does 390 Jacob Lane have accessible units?
No, 390 Jacob Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 390 Jacob Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 390 Jacob Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 390 Jacob Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 390 Jacob Lane has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District