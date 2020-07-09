390 Jacob Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to this amazing 3 bed, 2 and a half bath townhome with a large fenced in backyard perfect for entertaining!! Backyard opens up to walking trail and beautiful wooded area. Enjoy your custom kitchen with a full gas range, large pot and pan drawers, granite countertops and much more. Master suite has lovely architectural details, large shower and dual sinks! Energy Efficiency features: 12 inch+ Attic Insulation, 16+ SEER AC, Ceiling Fans, Double Pane Windows, Low E Windows, Programmable Thermostat, Radiant Barrier, Tankless Water Heater. This Townhome is located very close to AMAZING shopping, entertainment and dining at Villages at Stacy &amp; Allen Outlet Mall. McKinney ISD. Yard maintenance take care by HOA, HOA fees included in rent.