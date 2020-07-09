All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 384 Spring Meadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
384 Spring Meadow Drive
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:29 AM

384 Spring Meadow Drive

384 Spring Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

384 Spring Meadow Drive, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Beautiful home in Fairview Texas, very convienent to all needs. Shopping center,grocires stores, movie theaters, and more. Sets in the interior of a very quite community . Fenced back yard and concrete patio for barbeque. Master bedroom down with two other bedroom and remaining bedrooms are up stairs along with a very large game room area. Close to community play ground and schools.
Beautiful home in Fairview Texas, very convienent to all needs. Shopping center,grocires stores, movie theaters, and more. Sets in the interior of a very quite community . Fenced back yard and concrete patio for barbeque. Master bedroom down with two other bedroom and remaining bedrooms are up stairs along with a very large game room area. Close to community play ground and schools. No Pets.

Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Garage parking, Carport, Fenced yard, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have any available units?
384 Spring Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have?
Some of 384 Spring Meadow Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 384 Spring Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
384 Spring Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 384 Spring Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 384 Spring Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 384 Spring Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 384 Spring Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 384 Spring Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 384 Spring Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 384 Spring Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 384 Spring Meadow Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 384 Spring Meadow Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069
Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District