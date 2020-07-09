384 Spring Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport game room on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage media room

Beautiful home in Fairview Texas, very convienent to all needs. Shopping center,grocires stores, movie theaters, and more. Sets in the interior of a very quite community . Fenced back yard and concrete patio for barbeque. Master bedroom down with two other bedroom and remaining bedrooms are up stairs along with a very large game room area. Close to community play ground and schools.

