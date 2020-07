Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Immaculate home with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bath, 4 living areas (family, formal dining, formal living and game room), study and media room (could be a bedroom with closet). Open floor plan, new wood floor, granite countertop, stainless appliances, new refrigerator. Minutes to the Village of Fairview and Allen Premium Outlet for shopping, restaurant and entertainment. Easy access to Hwy 75 and 121.