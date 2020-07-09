All apartments in Fairview
Last updated January 21 2020 at 5:32 AM

Location

374 Parkvillage Avenue, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
This beautiful 4 bedroom Fairview home is ready for move-in! The open floor plan includes a study, game room and media room making it a versatile layout. The spacious living area has handscraped hardwood floors, a wall of windows and cozy fireplace. The open concept kitchen has tons of cabinet space, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops. The oversized master has his & hers vanities, corner soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. A true outdoor oasis in the backyard features a sparkling pool & hot tub, large covered porch with ceiling fan, BBQ grill, fireplace and covered patio. POOL SERVICE included in the rent. Convenient location close to major highways, retail and dining! Zoned to McKinney ISD!
Most beautiful 4 bedroom home with pool and hot tub! This open floor plan includes a study, game, media rooms, hardwood flooring, floor to ceiling windows, gas fireplace, gas cooktop, granite, stainless appliances and much more. McKinney ISD! Apply online at newgenproperties.managebuilding.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have any available units?
374 Parkvillage Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have?
Some of 374 Parkvillage Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 374 Parkvillage Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
374 Parkvillage Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 374 Parkvillage Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 374 Parkvillage Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue offer parking?
No, 374 Parkvillage Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 374 Parkvillage Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 374 Parkvillage Avenue has a pool.
Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have accessible units?
No, 374 Parkvillage Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 374 Parkvillage Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 374 Parkvillage Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 374 Parkvillage Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

