374 Parkvillage Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful 4 bedroom Fairview home is ready for move-in! The open floor plan includes a study, game room and media room making it a versatile layout. The spacious living area has handscraped hardwood floors, a wall of windows and cozy fireplace. The open concept kitchen has tons of cabinet space, stainless appliances, gas cooktop and granite countertops. The oversized master has his & hers vanities, corner soaking tub, separate shower and walk-in closet. A true outdoor oasis in the backyard features a sparkling pool & hot tub, large covered porch with ceiling fan, BBQ grill, fireplace and covered patio. POOL SERVICE included in the rent. Convenient location close to major highways, retail and dining! Zoned to McKinney ISD!

