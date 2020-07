Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Completely Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 3.1 Bathroom Home on 2 Acres in Lovejoy ISD! Open Floor plan with two living areas, spacious kitchen with large island, new appliances including refrigerator. Split floor plan with two bedrooms with adjoining bathroom, 3rd bedroom has it's own bathroom. Large Master Suite, dual vanities, shower and large walk in closet. Covered back patio with views of barn and acreage. HOME IN PROCESS OF NEW CARPET AND TOUCH UP PAINT.