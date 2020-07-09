285 Cheyenne Drive

Amenities

ACTIVE ADULT 50+ GOLF COURSE COMMUNITY -ENJOY AMAZING WATER VIEWS AND SUNSETS FROM COVERED PATIO. Granite counter tops in the Kitchen, carpet in one bedroom, recent hot water heater 8-17. Experience tranquility of the water views from Living room, kitchen, breakfast and the master suite. Door from breakfast area to patio which features stamped concrete under cover plus an extended pergola with an automatic solar screen. Rooms have either wood or tile flooring except front bedroom with carpet. Tenant must pay a monthly food and beverage fee of $50 per month for social membership. 1 occupant must be at least 50- no one under 19 can live in home, freshly painted. Seller pays for yard maintenence