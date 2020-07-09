All apartments in Fairview
1449 Cattle Baron Court

1449 Cattle Baron Court · No Longer Available
Location

1449 Cattle Baron Court, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

Wonderful villa in cul-de-sac. Light & bright, open floor plan perfect for entertaining & family gatherings. Elevated lot for enhanced privacy. Low maintenance flooring with beautiful wide plank wood floors & tile throughout. High ceilings, sunroom or study with French doors. Family room with fireplace with custom mantle and instant on gas logs. Spacious master and master closet with great size shower. Large galley kitchen and 42 in cabinets with hardware, black appliances, gas cooktop & corian countertops with breakfast bar. Oversized bright garage with epoxy floor and lots of storage.
Active +50 community, at least one resident must be minimum of 50 yrs and no permanent residents under 19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have any available units?
1449 Cattle Baron Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have?
Some of 1449 Cattle Baron Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1449 Cattle Baron Court currently offering any rent specials?
1449 Cattle Baron Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1449 Cattle Baron Court pet-friendly?
No, 1449 Cattle Baron Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court offer parking?
Yes, 1449 Cattle Baron Court offers parking.
Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1449 Cattle Baron Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have a pool?
No, 1449 Cattle Baron Court does not have a pool.
Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have accessible units?
No, 1449 Cattle Baron Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1449 Cattle Baron Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1449 Cattle Baron Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1449 Cattle Baron Court does not have units with air conditioning.

