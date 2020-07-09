All apartments in Fairview
Find more places like 1435 Cattle Baron Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairview, TX
/
1435 Cattle Baron Road
Last updated January 23 2020 at 10:45 AM

1435 Cattle Baron Road

1435 Cattle Baron Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairview
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1435 Cattle Baron Road, Fairview, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
pool table
tennis court
Great villa overlooking golf in Heritage Ranch a 50+ active adult community! Villas include exterior and lawn maintenance for low maintenance. Great open floor plan features beautiful laminate floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and updated appliances! Dining area can be used as study. Lots of community amenities and facilities including indoor and outdoor pools, gym, golf, tennis, billiards, library and other activities. Tenant responsible for $50 month for food and beverage at club house. Pictures to come.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have any available units?
1435 Cattle Baron Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairview, TX.
What amenities does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have?
Some of 1435 Cattle Baron Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1435 Cattle Baron Road currently offering any rent specials?
1435 Cattle Baron Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1435 Cattle Baron Road pet-friendly?
No, 1435 Cattle Baron Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview.
Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road offer parking?
Yes, 1435 Cattle Baron Road offers parking.
Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1435 Cattle Baron Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have a pool?
Yes, 1435 Cattle Baron Road has a pool.
Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have accessible units?
No, 1435 Cattle Baron Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1435 Cattle Baron Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1435 Cattle Baron Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1435 Cattle Baron Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sorrel Fairview Apartments
351 Sugarloaf Trail
Fairview, TX 75069
The Cortona
325 Murray Farm Dr
Fairview, TX 75069
Colonial Grand at Fairview
344 Murray Farm Rd
Fairview, TX 75069

Similar Pages

Fairview 1 BedroomsFairview 2 Bedrooms
Fairview Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFairview Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Fairview Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TX
Krum, TXHickory Creek, TXGainesville, TXFate, TXAnna, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXTerrell, TXVan Alstyne, TXMelissa, TXCelina, TXPilot Point, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District