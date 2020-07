1372 Shadow Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

MUST SEE RENOVATION: GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS, WHITE CABINETS, FARM SINK, EXTENSIVE WOOD FLOORING, FRAMELESS SHOWER, DESIGNER PAINT, 16 SEER HVAC, WATER HEATER, FENCE, LANDSCAPING, LIGHT FIXTURES & MORE. ADDITIONAL HOME FEATURES: 10-ft Ceilings, Large Mstr Suite-Toto Commode-WIC, Utility Room-room for Refrigerator. GRANITE ISLAND KITCHEN: Gas Cook-Top, WIP, pull-out shelves in lower cabinets. GREAT FLOOR PLAN: 2BR, 2BA, Study, Large Covered Patio-Plumbed for Gas. ENJOY THE LIFESTYLE IN THIS GATED RESORT COMMUNITY. Tenant responsible for the $50 monthly food & beverage min. Non-refundable application fee $50 per adult. Min.1 yr lease. One resident must be at least 50, No residents under 19. NO PETS, NO SMOKING