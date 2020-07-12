Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:35 PM

92 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks Ranch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
11 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$871
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,266
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2268 sqft
** ONLY 1 PET UNDER 25 LBS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Fair Oaks Ranch
28205 Equestrian
28205 Equestrian, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,150
3182 sqft
Stunning hilltop views emerge as you drive up the road in this quiet & secluded section of Fair Oaks Ranch. Turning into the over-sized driveway you have choices.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
28 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$799
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$903
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
7905 Mystic Chase
7905 Mystic Chase, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1843 sqft
Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bed & 2 bath + Study/Office home! Spacious open layout, High ceilings, This home comes with a to-die-for kitchen & great family room w/wood flooring & gas fireplace.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Dominion
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
28 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$896
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,734
1150 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.  Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
30 Units Available
Crownridge of Texas
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
44 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
The Woodland
150 Medical Dr, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$848
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
1010 sqft
One- and two-bedroom open-concept apartment homes with tile flooring and well-equipped kitchens. Community is close to schools and library, and features a swimming pool, playground and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
25 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
25634 Presidio Alley
25634 Presidio Alley, Bexar County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1672 sqft
Clean 3/2 with study off IH-10. Ready for immediate move-in. Open floor plan with eat in kitchen, two inch faux blinds throughout and neutral paint. Master bedroom has coffered ceiling with custom paint.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
316 SANDY SHOAL
316 Sandy Shoal, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1426 sqft
What a cute home! Great 3 bedroom 2 bath floor plan with a study. Inviting kitchen - breakfast bar. Refrigerator stays. Fenced yard with covered patio. Ready for move in.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
25003 Elwell Point
25003 Elwell Point, Scenic Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2606 sqft
SUMMER TIME IS HERE AND THIS IS THE PERFECT TIME TO FIND YOUR NEW RENTAL PROPERTY CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WALKING DISTANCE FROM THE COMMUNITY POOL, RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING! THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH WITH DUAL MASTER WILL SURELY BE SPACIOUS FOR YOUR

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
112 LATIGO LN
112 Latigo Lane, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2631 sqft
*Make Ready In Progress* Taste and space! Very well kept home with large yard and large rooms. Walking distance to elementary and high school, only minutes from town. Formal dining room.

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
208 MUSTANG RUN
208 Mustang Run, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2429 sqft
Darling home ready for summer time move in! This open concept floor plan has a large kitchen with gas cooking, granite counter tops, built in appliances and plenty of cabinetry for all your storage needs.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3259 sqft
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
241 HORSE HL
241 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2381 sqft
This home will live up to your expectations. One of the builders most popular 2 story plans with approx. 2,381 SF of living space. Large eat in kitchen opens up to the main living area for the Chef's that like to entertain.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion
25 WORTHSHAM DR
25 Worthsham Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$4,700
3802 sqft
Tucked away inside the prestigious Dominion Sub/Featuring exquisite & sophisticated upgrades you quest in a new custom home. Extensively renovated, including new metal roof/new appliances/AC/hardware/tubs/sinks & more.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion
2 Amber Glen
2 Amber Glen, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,999
3993 sqft
Stunning and spectacular, this Raphael Lara original offers living as a fine art. Featuring circular two story garden atrium surrounded by a gallery that offers flow to the open living and dining room.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Dominion
6711 ABARTH LN
6711 Abarth Lane, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,450
2652 sqft
Gorgeous one-story single dwelling in prestigious, 24 hr. guard gated in The Dominion. This beautiful Garden home has a luxurious feel and ultimate energy efficiency. High-end attention to detail with open floor plan.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Fair Oaks Ranch apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

