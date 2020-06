Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

EXCEPTIONAL, CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON 3/4 AC WITH A VIEW OF THE GOLF COURSE. OVERSIZED GARAGE WITH EXTRA PARKING. GIANT CEILINGS! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH OVERSIZED WINDOWS FOR THE VIEWS. LOTS OF GRANITE IN KITCHEN. WALK-IN PANTRY. LARGE MASTER CLOSET AND BUILT-INS. 2 MASTER SUITES. ONE ON MAIN FLOOR AND ONE UPSTAIRS ALONG WITH 2 MORE BEDROOMS AND 3RD BATH. NEW CARPET AND ADDITIONAL UPDATES 07/2019.