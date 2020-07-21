29307 Summit Ridge Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground bbq/grill

This 3 bed/2 ba. is located on a beautiful Gold Course location - This 3 bed/2 ba. is located on a beautiful Gold Course location. Covered patio overlooks the Live Oak 11th Green on golf course. Relax and enjoy watching golfers and the deer from the back porch. Home features open floor plan, large master bedroom with sitting area, can be used for office space. Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Fair Oaks Ranch friendly. Easy access to The Rim or Boerne. Best of both worlds. Short term rental $2450 monthly rent for 6 month lease.



