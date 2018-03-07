28827 PFEIFFERS GATE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Boerne ISD beauty with spacious bedrooms, great island kitchen, study, and lovely hardwood floors. Functions mainly as a one story with only the game room and extra full bath up! Large game room could easily be a 4th bedroom or mother-in-law suite. Enjoy the grand covered patio with bracket already installed for your TV! All of this within walking/biking distance of sought after Van Raub Elem School. Ready for immediate move in! *Play set can be removed or stay* Call us today for a showing!!