Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
28827 PFEIFFERS GATE
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:52 PM

28827 PFEIFFERS GATE

28827 Pfeiffers Gate · No Longer Available
Location

28827 Pfeiffers Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
game room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Boerne ISD beauty with spacious bedrooms, great island kitchen, study, and lovely hardwood floors. Functions mainly as a one story with only the game room and extra full bath up! Large game room could easily be a 4th bedroom or mother-in-law suite. Enjoy the grand covered patio with bracket already installed for your TV! All of this within walking/biking distance of sought after Van Raub Elem School. Ready for immediate move in! *Play set can be removed or stay* Call us today for a showing!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have any available units?
28827 PFEIFFERS GATE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have?
Some of 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE currently offering any rent specials?
28827 PFEIFFERS GATE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE pet-friendly?
No, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE offer parking?
Yes, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE offers parking.
Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have a pool?
No, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE does not have a pool.
Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have accessible units?
No, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE does not have accessible units.
Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have units with dishwashers?
No, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE have units with air conditioning?
No, 28827 PFEIFFERS GATE does not have units with air conditioning.
