3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:58 PM
44 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Everman, TX
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
22 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1234 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
78 Units Available
Oakridge Terrace
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$840
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
6 Units Available
Southland Terrace
Woodmont
1021 Oak Grove Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,029
1078 sqft
Suburban-living just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Our 1, 2, 3 and 4 bedroom apartment homes boast fully equipped kitchen, washer/dryer connections, window coverings and more. Serenity or activity, Woodmont residents have their choice!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated April 29 at 02:22pm
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,106
1156 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
Results within 10 miles of Everman
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
20 Units Available
The Atlantic Mansfield
3251 Matlock Rd, Mansfield, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,837
1234 sqft
Luxurious community featuring pool, BBQ area and gym. Great location, close to DFA's major thoroughfares. Apartments include air conditioning, breakfast bar, private patio or balcony, and dishwasher.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 1 at 12:33pm
36 Units Available
The Club at Stonegate
2450 Oak Hill Cir, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,280
1355 sqft
Luxury community has bark park, clubhouse, and state of the art fitness center. Residents enjoy units with laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. Excellent location in Fort Worth by the Trinity Trail.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 1 at 12:29pm
14 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1440 sqft
Less than a mile to Sundance Square. Central resort-style pool with sundeck. 24-hour fitness center with full cardio theater. Affordable housing community.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
18 Units Available
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,793
1859 sqft
Spacious units feature wireless Sonos speakers, high ceilings and in-unit washer/dryer. Community amenities include yoga studio and fitness center, private dining room, swimming pool and sun deck. Walking distance to The Shops at Clearfork.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
11 Units Available
The Foundry
4900 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,338
1235 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-20, I-30 and 183. Contemporary apartment homes with granite countertops, ceiling fans and plank-style flooring. Residents enjoy access to a swimming pool, fitness center, laundry and pet park.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
46 Units Available
City View
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,531
1392 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 12:32pm
53 Units Available
City View
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1256 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
24 Units Available
Verandas at City View
7301 Oakmont Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1495 sqft
A recently renovated community with modern light fixtures, faux wood floors and black appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, garage and gym provided. Fireplaces in some homes. Fantastic location near local amenities.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 12:35pm
23 Units Available
Woodlands of Arlington
2800 Lynnwood Dr, Arlington, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,511
1356 sqft
All units feature modern kitchens and bathrooms along with energy-saving doors and windows. Conveniently located just five minutes from the University of Texas and bordering I-20, I-30, Hwy 820 and Hwy 36.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
Monticello Crossroads
180 Saint Donovan St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1217 sqft
Monticello Crossroads introduces a fresh approach to apartment living. If you're looking for a quality lifestyle in Ft.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
22 Units Available
Sunset Heights South
4000 Hulen
4000 Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,430
1404 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-30 and Chisholm Trail Parkway. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens with energy-efficient appliances and spacious bedrooms with ceiling fans. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and landscaped courtyards with outdoor grills.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 12:04pm
56 Units Available
The George
4900 Gage Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,568
1628 sqft
The George is perfectly set in Fort Worth, TX, featuring 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. Residents can enjoy the convenience of direct access to The Riverfront of The Trinity Trails, featuring over 40-miles of trails.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
27 Units Available
The Flats at Alta LeftBank
2300 W 5th St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,333
1754 sqft
Just steps from the Montgomery Plaza and numerous shopping, dining and entertainment venues along 7th Avenue. 1-3 bedroom units include granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Gym, pool and internet cafe on-site.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
46 Units Available
Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,494
1392 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 116
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
338 Units Available
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,920
1426 sqft
At our luxury apartments in Fort Worth, TX, discover everything you want in your next home. Inside each apartment, you’ll find tall nine-foot ceilings and plenty of stylish features.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
37 Units Available
Downtown Fort Worth
Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1438 sqft
Sprawling pool with water features, sun shelf. Multi-level parking garage. Ceramic tile and faux plank wood flooring, arched doorways, nine-foot ceilings. Just a half mile to Sundance Square.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 12:14pm
137 Units Available
Paschal
The Berkeley
2001 Park Hill Dr, Fort Worth, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1340 sqft
Bright homes with arched doorways, high ceilings, large windows. Three courtyards with social and grill areas. Outdoor fireplace. Modern fitness center with free weights.
