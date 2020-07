Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Check out this Large updated home on a corner lot. This home has spacious rooms, beautiful custom windows, granite countertops, and wood vinyl flooring. This house is a must see, with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, the half bath has washer dryer connections, while the other bathroom is a jack and jill connecting the bedrooms. All bedrooms have large custom windows. Call to schedule your viewing.