Last updated August 10 2019 at 5:33 PM

3704 Bluebell Drive

3704 Bluebell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3704 Bluebell Drive, Everman, TX 76140

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Listed by Brooks R Murphy. This amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath just south of I-20 on Forest Hill Drive and directly between 287 and I-35 provides direct access to all highways within a few minutes if you're heading to Ft. Worth, Burleson, Arlington or Dallas. This newly remodeled home has a big back yard, wood floors, new granite countertops, a large utility room with washer/dryer hookups and much more. Apply online today to wrap this home up before its gone! RENT: $1375.00/month, 1375 Square feet, Port cover over driveway, No refrigerator. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.rentfeeder.com and type in the address to view or apply

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3704 Bluebell Drive have any available units?
3704 Bluebell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Everman, TX.
What amenities does 3704 Bluebell Drive have?
Some of 3704 Bluebell Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3704 Bluebell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3704 Bluebell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3704 Bluebell Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3704 Bluebell Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Everman.
Does 3704 Bluebell Drive offer parking?
No, 3704 Bluebell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3704 Bluebell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3704 Bluebell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3704 Bluebell Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3704 Bluebell Drive has a pool.
Does 3704 Bluebell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3704 Bluebell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3704 Bluebell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3704 Bluebell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3704 Bluebell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3704 Bluebell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

