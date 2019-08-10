3704 Bluebell Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Listed by Brooks R Murphy. This amazing 3 Bedroom 2 Bath just south of I-20 on Forest Hill Drive and directly between 287 and I-35 provides direct access to all highways within a few minutes if you're heading to Ft. Worth, Burleson, Arlington or Dallas. This newly remodeled home has a big back yard, wood floors, new granite countertops, a large utility room with washer/dryer hookups and much more. Apply online today to wrap this home up before its gone! RENT: $1375.00/month, 1375 Square feet, Port cover over driveway, No refrigerator. Deposit is equal to 1 Months rent. $150 one time Admin fee. Income must meet 3x the monthly rent amount. Each Applicant 18 or older, who will be living in the home, must complete an application. Credit, Criminal and Civil Background Checks will be completed on each applicant. To schedule a viewing or apply, log onto www.rentfeeder.com and type in the address to view or apply