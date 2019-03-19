All apartments in Everman
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1639 Kelly Dr

1639 Kelley Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1639 Kelley Dr, Everman, TX 76140
Everman Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful duplex unit available!
2 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - Carport
Amenities include:
- 10 minutes from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and 5 minutes from shops & restaurants downtown!
- Central Heat & Air - Washer & Dryer Connections
- Fridge - Dishwasher - Stove - Patio

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 11/30/18

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now at realstarmanage.com.
- Text RENT to our team at 254-239-0779 for more info on this home
- Email us: inquiry@realstarmanage.com
- Call us: 254-935-2392

REAL Star Property Management, LLC

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

