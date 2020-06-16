612 Pauline Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Amazing remodeled home in Euless. Completely restored interior with all new wood flooring in the living area and new tile in the kitchen and baths and carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite and back splash. Both bathrooms updated with granite and tile walls and new fixtures. Fresh paint inside and out and new fence in backyard. Large 12X10 covered deck in back yard for entertaining. Large game room upstairs. Tons of storage in this home. HEB school district. Don't miss out on this home!