612 Pauline Street

Amazing remodeled home in Euless. Completely restored interior with all new wood flooring in the living area and new tile in the kitchen and baths and carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite and back splash. Both bathrooms updated with granite and tile walls and new fixtures. Fresh paint inside and out and new fence in backyard. Large 12X10 covered deck in back yard for entertaining. Large game room upstairs. Tons of storage in this home. HEB school district. Don't miss out on this home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
