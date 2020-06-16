All apartments in Euless
612 Pauline Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

612 Pauline Street

612 Pauline St · No Longer Available
Location

612 Pauline St, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Amazing remodeled home in Euless. Completely restored interior with all new wood flooring in the living area and new tile in the kitchen and baths and carpet in bedrooms. Updated kitchen with granite and back splash. Both bathrooms updated with granite and tile walls and new fixtures. Fresh paint inside and out and new fence in backyard. Large 12X10 covered deck in back yard for entertaining. Large game room upstairs. Tons of storage in this home. HEB school district. Don't miss out on this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Pauline Street have any available units?
612 Pauline Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Pauline Street have?
Some of 612 Pauline Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Pauline Street currently offering any rent specials?
612 Pauline Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Pauline Street pet-friendly?
No, 612 Pauline Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 612 Pauline Street offer parking?
Yes, 612 Pauline Street offers parking.
Does 612 Pauline Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 Pauline Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Pauline Street have a pool?
No, 612 Pauline Street does not have a pool.
Does 612 Pauline Street have accessible units?
No, 612 Pauline Street does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Pauline Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Pauline Street has units with dishwashers.

