Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:01 AM

604 Erica Lane

604 Erica Lane · No Longer Available
Location

604 Erica Lane, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Well maintained! Downstairs, Master,2 living room, one and half bath. 4 bedroom, game room, 2 full baths upstairs, This home has plenty of space for privacy and lots of sunlight. This is one of a kind house with big bedroom sizes. All rooms have walking closets. The house is located on a corner lot and has been updated. Prime location. Minutes away from DFW.
Please, take off your shoes. Due to the Covid-19, PLEASE do not touch any personal belongings, no over lapping appointments, and take pre-cautions. Please wear face mask and gloves! thanks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 604 Erica Lane have any available units?
604 Erica Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 604 Erica Lane have?
Some of 604 Erica Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 604 Erica Lane currently offering any rent specials?
604 Erica Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 604 Erica Lane pet-friendly?
No, 604 Erica Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 604 Erica Lane offer parking?
Yes, 604 Erica Lane offers parking.
Does 604 Erica Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 604 Erica Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 604 Erica Lane have a pool?
No, 604 Erica Lane does not have a pool.
Does 604 Erica Lane have accessible units?
No, 604 Erica Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 604 Erica Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 604 Erica Lane has units with dishwashers.

