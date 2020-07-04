502 Parsley Lane

Amenities

Very nice home with Grapevine-Colleyville Schools! Hurry this home will not last long. Home offers 3 good size bedrooms. Master has room area that could be used as office, private study or nursery. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and wet bar. Split floor plan. Open-Concept kitchen with breakfast bar and large eating area. Nice fenced in back yard with patio. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and Downtown Grapevine. Close to several Parks including McCormick Park with jogging and biking trails. 7 miles from DFW Airport, easy access to 121 and 360.