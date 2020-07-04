All apartments in Euless
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:27 PM

502 Parsley Lane

502 Parsley Lane · No Longer Available
Location

502 Parsley Lane, Euless, TX 76039
Cinnamon Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
Very nice home with Grapevine-Colleyville Schools! Hurry this home will not last long. Home offers 3 good size bedrooms. Master has room area that could be used as office, private study or nursery. Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and wet bar. Split floor plan. Open-Concept kitchen with breakfast bar and large eating area. Nice fenced in back yard with patio. Conveniently located close to shopping, dining, entertainment and Downtown Grapevine. Close to several Parks including McCormick Park with jogging and biking trails. 7 miles from DFW Airport, easy access to 121 and 360.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 502 Parsley Lane have any available units?
502 Parsley Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 502 Parsley Lane have?
Some of 502 Parsley Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 502 Parsley Lane currently offering any rent specials?
502 Parsley Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 502 Parsley Lane pet-friendly?
No, 502 Parsley Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 502 Parsley Lane offer parking?
Yes, 502 Parsley Lane offers parking.
Does 502 Parsley Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 502 Parsley Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 502 Parsley Lane have a pool?
No, 502 Parsley Lane does not have a pool.
Does 502 Parsley Lane have accessible units?
No, 502 Parsley Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 502 Parsley Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 502 Parsley Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

