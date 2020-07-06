407 Wilshire Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Huge Open Living and Dining Area! Kitchen has Tons of Storage and Counter Space! Recently updated wood floors throughout. Master Suite has En-Suite. One Split Bedroom for added privacy and has two closets for additional storage space. Gas water heater and furnace will reduce utilities expense. Large backyard with lots of room to play and Covered Patio! Easy access to Highway 183. Minutes from DFW Airport, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment! Security deposit will be increased 300 for each pet.