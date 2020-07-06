All apartments in Euless
Last updated May 17 2019 at 9:47 AM

407 Wilshire Drive

407 Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

407 Wilshire Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Huge Open Living and Dining Area! Kitchen has Tons of Storage and Counter Space! Recently updated wood floors throughout. Master Suite has En-Suite. One Split Bedroom for added privacy and has two closets for additional storage space. Gas water heater and furnace will reduce utilities expense. Large backyard with lots of room to play and Covered Patio! Easy access to Highway 183. Minutes from DFW Airport, Shopping, Dining & Entertainment! Security deposit will be increased 300 for each pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 Wilshire Drive have any available units?
407 Wilshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 407 Wilshire Drive have?
Some of 407 Wilshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 Wilshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
407 Wilshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 Wilshire Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 407 Wilshire Drive is pet friendly.
Does 407 Wilshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 407 Wilshire Drive offers parking.
Does 407 Wilshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 Wilshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 Wilshire Drive have a pool?
No, 407 Wilshire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 407 Wilshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 407 Wilshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 407 Wilshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 407 Wilshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

