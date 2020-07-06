232 S Pipeline Road W

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pet friendly

Ready for move in. Lawn care included. 5 miles to DFW south entrance. 7 miles to Six Flags. 8 miles to GM Assembly Plant. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring throughout. Living area has ceiling fan, overhead lighting, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator. Full size utility room. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Assigned covered parking. Private fenced back yard with covered patio, mature trees and storage building. New water heater installed 2019. No Smoking or vaping. Small dog allowed with non-ref pet fee. No cats. Renters Insurance Required.