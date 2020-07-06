All apartments in Euless
232 S Pipeline Road W

232 S Pipeline Rd W · No Longer Available
Location

232 S Pipeline Rd W, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
Ready for move in. Lawn care included. 5 miles to DFW south entrance. 7 miles to Six Flags. 8 miles to GM Assembly Plant. Wood-look ceramic tile flooring throughout. Living area has ceiling fan, overhead lighting, wood burning fireplace. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator. Full size utility room. Bedrooms have ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Assigned covered parking. Private fenced back yard with covered patio, mature trees and storage building. New water heater installed 2019. No Smoking or vaping. Small dog allowed with non-ref pet fee. No cats. Renters Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

