All apartments in Euless
Find more places like 207 Shenandoah Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
207 Shenandoah Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

207 Shenandoah Drive

207 Shenandoah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

207 Shenandoah Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This spacious home has been updated and is located in the Trailwood Addition of Euless. Four Bedrooms, Three Baths and a separate two car garage. Wooden floors and granite counter tops. Sits on a well groomed 187,860 sq.ft. lot with large trees and beautiful landscaping. Kitchen has all the extras with plenty of cabinet space. The backyard is like your own park with a very inviting pool ready for summer and entertaining. The house sits on a very quite Cul-de-Sac close to DFW Airport, Shopping and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 207 Shenandoah Drive have any available units?
207 Shenandoah Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 207 Shenandoah Drive have?
Some of 207 Shenandoah Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 207 Shenandoah Drive currently offering any rent specials?
207 Shenandoah Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 207 Shenandoah Drive pet-friendly?
No, 207 Shenandoah Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 207 Shenandoah Drive offer parking?
Yes, 207 Shenandoah Drive offers parking.
Does 207 Shenandoah Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 207 Shenandoah Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 207 Shenandoah Drive have a pool?
Yes, 207 Shenandoah Drive has a pool.
Does 207 Shenandoah Drive have accessible units?
No, 207 Shenandoah Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 207 Shenandoah Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 207 Shenandoah Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr
Euless, TX 76039
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsEuless Dog Friendly Apartments
Euless Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary