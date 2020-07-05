207 Shenandoah Drive

Amenities

This spacious home has been updated and is located in the Trailwood Addition of Euless. Four Bedrooms, Three Baths and a separate two car garage. Wooden floors and granite counter tops. Sits on a well groomed 187,860 sq.ft. lot with large trees and beautiful landscaping. Kitchen has all the extras with plenty of cabinet space. The backyard is like your own park with a very inviting pool ready for summer and entertaining. The house sits on a very quite Cul-de-Sac close to DFW Airport, Shopping and Restaurants.