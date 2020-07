Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking

Location location location! Easy access to I-10 for a simpler commute. This spacious split level home is situated in a nice and quiet neighborhood. It features 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, 2 living spaces, and a bonus room! Bonus room can be used as either a study or game room. Two bedrooms up and two bedrooms down. New carpet and paint throughout. The backyard has a large shed for extra storage. Schedule your appointment today!