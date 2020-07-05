111 Mint Ln

Amenities
Charming and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom Home on a great treed street with sidewalks! Large living area features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and an abundance of natural light. New ceiling fans installed in each bedroom. Master suite features a vanity with dual sinks, a tub with two shower heads, and dual walk-in closets! Huge back yard is perfect for entertaining with lots of shade and a playground. Home has a sprinkler system for easy landscape maintenance. Refrigerator may stay with the property based on tenant preference.