111 Mint Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and Clean 3 Bedroom, 2 Bedroom Home on a great treed street with sidewalks! Large living area features hardwood floors, a wood-burning fireplace, and an abundance of natural light. New ceiling fans installed in each bedroom. Master suite features a vanity with dual sinks, a tub with two shower heads, and dual walk-in closets! Huge back yard is perfect for entertaining with lots of shade and a playground. Home has a sprinkler system for easy landscape maintenance. Refrigerator may stay with the property based on tenant preference.