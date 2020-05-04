Cozy little house, this re-build cute house is on a great location close to schools, and main shopping centers, new appliance, new floor, huge Laundry room with room for an office, come to see it, you will love it!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 803 E Milam Street have any available units?
803 E Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 803 E Milam Street have?
Some of 803 E Milam Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 E Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 E Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.