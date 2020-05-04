All apartments in Ennis
803 E Milam Street

803 East Milam Street · No Longer Available
Location

803 East Milam Street, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cozy little house, this re-build cute house is on a great location close to schools, and main shopping centers, new appliance, new floor, huge Laundry room with room for an office, come to see it, you will love it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 803 E Milam Street have any available units?
803 E Milam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 803 E Milam Street have?
Some of 803 E Milam Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 803 E Milam Street currently offering any rent specials?
803 E Milam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 803 E Milam Street pet-friendly?
No, 803 E Milam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ennis.
Does 803 E Milam Street offer parking?
No, 803 E Milam Street does not offer parking.
Does 803 E Milam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 803 E Milam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 803 E Milam Street have a pool?
No, 803 E Milam Street does not have a pool.
Does 803 E Milam Street have accessible units?
No, 803 E Milam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 803 E Milam Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 803 E Milam Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 803 E Milam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 803 E Milam Street does not have units with air conditioning.

