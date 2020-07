Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fishing is included!! Lovely home in the middle of 97 acres, on its own, .75 acer. Majestic sunrises and sunsets. Relax on the back porch with breath taking views, take a walk to the stock tank for a little fishing. This large, very well maintained home has plenty of space with four bedrooms, two living and dining areas. Bright open floor plan with a split bedroom arrangement. There may be an opportunity to lease fenced land for cattle or horses.