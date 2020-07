Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Quaint 2 bedroom home nestled in between trees for that country feel right in town. Recently remodeled home with laminate wood look flooring throughout. Kitchen comes equipped with a stove & refrigerator. Backyard features a patio deck for those nights you want to sit outside or that family bar-b-que. Come see, won't last long.