Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2006 Pleasant

2006 Pleasant Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2006 Pleasant Drive, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
media room
carpet
2006 Pleasant Dr. Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with extra bonus rooms - This home features a vaulted ceiling with wood beams in the living room, fireplace with a mantle, split bedrooms, a study, breakfast nook, 3 closets in the master bedroom, a gigantic back room that could be a media room, play room, or family den. Fresh new paint throughout make it very nice inside. New carpet in the bedrooms are a wonderful addition. There is also a full sized laundry room that includes a closet for storage. There is so much in this great home, you need to hurry...it won't last long!

Please go online at www.fbmproperty.com to view pictures and details of this property or call our office to arrange your personal viewing at 972-878-7368 option 1. NOTE: TENANTS ARE REQUIRED TO PURCHASE RENTAL INSURANCE.

Additionally, you can apply online, attach all required documents, and even pay online.

Hey! Did you know paying your rent on-time each month can improve your credit score? FBM reports to major credit bureaus monthly. What a great added benefit by renting with FBM Property Management!

(RLNE2742374)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

