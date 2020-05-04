Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace range Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

2006 Pleasant Dr. Ennis, TX - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with extra bonus rooms - This home features a vaulted ceiling with wood beams in the living room, fireplace with a mantle, split bedrooms, a study, breakfast nook, 3 closets in the master bedroom, a gigantic back room that could be a media room, play room, or family den. Fresh new paint throughout make it very nice inside. New carpet in the bedrooms are a wonderful addition. There is also a full sized laundry room that includes a closet for storage. There is so much in this great home, you need to hurry...it won't last long!



