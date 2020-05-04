1906 Yorkstown Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Brick Home, 3/2, With 2 Car Garage in Ennis TX - Located in a quiet neighborhood in Ennis, this beautiful brick home should be at the top of your list of places to call home! You'll love the front room as you walk in the front door, complete with a large window and gorgeous chandelier. The home has updated flooring, a cozy fireplace in the living room, and ceiling fans in every bedroom, and even the kitchen! It's close to schools, parks and shopping. Don't wait too long, this highly coveted home wont last long! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management today. 972.878.7368,Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is required, The storage shed is not for tenant use.



(RLNE3321552)