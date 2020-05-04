Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1605 S Oak Grove Rd, Ennis - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent! - Come take a look at this large, cozy 4 bedroom home in Ennis Texas! It's been recently updated with paint, carpet, and much more. The space will make this a great place to live! There are tons of windows that offer great lighting throughout the home. With easy access to businesses, industry, shopping and major highways, this home won't last long! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Wood Blinds are not maintained by the owner, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.



(RLNE3359689)