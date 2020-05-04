All apartments in Ennis
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:26 AM

1605 S Oak Grove Rd

1605 South Oak Grove Road · No Longer Available
Location

1605 South Oak Grove Road, Ennis, TX 75119

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1605 S Oak Grove Rd, Ennis - 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home for rent! - Come take a look at this large, cozy 4 bedroom home in Ennis Texas! It's been recently updated with paint, carpet, and much more. The space will make this a great place to live! There are tons of windows that offer great lighting throughout the home. With easy access to businesses, industry, shopping and major highways, this home won't last long! Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management to schedule a viewing today. 972.878.7368, Option 2.

Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.

NOTE: Non- refundable $50 Application Fee, Wood Blinds are not maintained by the owner, Pets are subject to approval and additional pet deposit, Rental Insurance is Required.

(RLNE3359689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have any available units?
1605 S Oak Grove Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ennis, TX.
What amenities does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have?
Some of 1605 S Oak Grove Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 S Oak Grove Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1605 S Oak Grove Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 S Oak Grove Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd offer parking?
No, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have a pool?
No, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have accessible units?
No, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1605 S Oak Grove Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1605 S Oak Grove Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

