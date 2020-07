Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with 2,061 square feet, a wood burning fireplace, 2 living areas, formal dining room, an electric range plus a built-in oven and dishwasher. Wood and tile floors and ceiling fans. This house has a storage shed plus a workshop which has heat and air and a 2 car carport accessible via an alley.