Beautifully updated historic 4-bedroom home, one of the original homes in charming Springtown! New roof, new low-e windows, new HVAC, new water heater, new ss appliances and granite countertops in Kitchen. Original stair spindles, and handrail, original non-functioning well, Windmill left for decorative purposes in private, large backyard with mature trees. App fee $35/adult. Security Deposit $1,400.