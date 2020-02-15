All apartments in Elgin
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

18420 CLOUDMORE LANE

18420 Cloudmore Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18420 Cloudmore Lane, Elgin, TX 78621

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
pet friendly
3-2-2 - 1551 sq. ft. - 18420 Cloudmore - $1425.00 - 3-2-2 off HWY 290. Home has a great floor-plan and recently installed vinyl plank carpet (bedrooms) & a fresh coat of paint. Spacious kitchen with separate laundry/pantry closet. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5402947)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE have any available units?
18420 CLOUDMORE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, TX.
Is 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
18420 CLOUDMORE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE offer parking?
No, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE have a pool?
No, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE have accessible units?
No, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18420 CLOUDMORE LANE has units with air conditioning.

