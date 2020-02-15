18420 CLOUDMORE LANE

Amenities

3-2-2 - 1551 sq. ft. - 18420 Cloudmore - $1425.00 - 3-2-2 off HWY 290. Home has a great floor-plan and recently installed vinyl plank carpet (bedrooms) & a fresh coat of paint. Spacious kitchen with separate laundry/pantry closet. **BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% off your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5402947)