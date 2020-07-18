424 CHANDELIER Road

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets media room

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities media room

Beautiful 4 bedroom home with great curb appeal. Home features a formal living area, den and upstairs loft. Downstairs you will find the formal living, a half bath for guest use, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded back splash, dining area and den. Kitchen, dining and den are all open to each other, great space for entertaining. Home has carpet in the formal living and the upstairs, the rest is wood like tile. All 4 bedrooms, loft and full size guest and master bath are in the upstairs area of the home. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and a nice master en-suite with dual vanity sinks and a large walk in shower. This property is located within walking distance to the park, easy access to I-10 and a new shopping center that is being built across the street with a dine in movie theater.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period