Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:30 AM

424 CHANDELIER Road

424 Chandelier Road · No Longer Available
Location

424 Chandelier Road, El Paso County, TX 79928

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Beautiful 4 bedroom home with great curb appeal. Home features a formal living area, den and upstairs loft. Downstairs you will find the formal living, a half bath for guest use, gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and upgraded back splash, dining area and den. Kitchen, dining and den are all open to each other, great space for entertaining. Home has carpet in the formal living and the upstairs, the rest is wood like tile. All 4 bedrooms, loft and full size guest and master bath are in the upstairs area of the home. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and a nice master en-suite with dual vanity sinks and a large walk in shower. This property is located within walking distance to the park, easy access to I-10 and a new shopping center that is being built across the street with a dine in movie theater.Please verify schools, call for availability, apply on line ,at www.nppelpaso.com *our company can only work with a two week move in time frame/hold period

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 424 CHANDELIER Road have any available units?
424 CHANDELIER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Paso County, TX.
What amenities does 424 CHANDELIER Road have?
Some of 424 CHANDELIER Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 424 CHANDELIER Road currently offering any rent specials?
424 CHANDELIER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 424 CHANDELIER Road pet-friendly?
No, 424 CHANDELIER Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Paso County.
Does 424 CHANDELIER Road offer parking?
No, 424 CHANDELIER Road does not offer parking.
Does 424 CHANDELIER Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 424 CHANDELIER Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 424 CHANDELIER Road have a pool?
No, 424 CHANDELIER Road does not have a pool.
Does 424 CHANDELIER Road have accessible units?
No, 424 CHANDELIER Road does not have accessible units.
Does 424 CHANDELIER Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 424 CHANDELIER Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 424 CHANDELIER Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 424 CHANDELIER Road does not have units with air conditioning.
